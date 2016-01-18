Number of persons to get increased pensions in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 18 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'In accordance with execution of order inked by President Ilham Aliyev 'On increase of basic part of labor pensions', State Social Protection Fund will provide increase and re-calculation of monthly pension amount on all labor pensions, including additions to basic part of labor pensions of family members of Azerbaijani National Heroes and martyrs, disabled persons and others.

Report informs, Chairman of State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Elman Mehdiyev said in the press conference held on increase of basic part of pensions.

SSPF Chairman said that in accordance with statistics to January 1, there are 1 million 296 thousand pensioners in Azerbaijan: 'Order on increase of basic part of labor pensions will refer to about 1 million 223 thousand pensioners.'

E.Mehdiyev said that pension increase of those, who get basic part of pension 100 percent (1 million 169 thousand persons) will be 10 manats, for pensioners of some categories will be more.

Basic part of pensions of war participants, served in army (excluding Great Patriotic War participants) as well as military servants doing their military service in the country of military operations will be increased 11 manats. Basic part of pensions of Great Patriotic War participants will be increased 19 manats, of I group Great Patriotic War disabled persons 25 manats, II group disabled persons 21 manats, III group 19 manats.