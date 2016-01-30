Number of persons awarded last year for services in development of Nakhchivan issued

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of persons, awarded last year for services in development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been issued.

Report informs, in accordance with orders and decrees of President Ilham Aliyev, last year 111 people have been awarded various orders, medals and honorary titles for services in the development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 6 people have been awarded highest military rank, 1 person honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 1 person Presidential Scholarship and 8 people President's Award.

As well as 31 people have been awarded honorary titles of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 2 peoples 'For services to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic', 56 people 'For bravery labor' badges, 2 people Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic award, 2 young talents awarded special monthly scholarship of the Chairman of Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.