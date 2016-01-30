 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of persons awarded last year for services in development of Nakhchivan issued

    111 people awarded various orders and medals

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of persons, awarded last year for services in development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been issued.

    Report informs, in accordance with orders and decrees of President Ilham Aliyev, last year 111 people have been awarded various orders, medals and honorary titles for services in the development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 6 people have been awarded highest military rank, 1 person honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 1 person Presidential Scholarship and 8 people President's Award.

    As well as 31 people have been awarded honorary titles of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 2 peoples 'For services to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic', 56 people 'For bravery labor' badges, 2 people Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic award, 2 young talents awarded special monthly scholarship of the Chairman of Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi