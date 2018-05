Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ State employment service agencies in Azerbaijan have revealed number of officially unemployed persons by January 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to report released by State Statistics Committee (SSC).

According to report, number of people with official jobless’ status is 33,000. Women feature 38.1% of this figure. 14 812 officially unemployed people residing in Baku.

Average unemployment allowance is 257 AZN.