 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of marriages increased in Azerbaijan

    MIA: During January and May, 1034 people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 355 people left the country

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over January-May of this year, 32.6 thousand marriages and 5.3 thousand divorces were registered by the authorities in Azerbaijan. 

    According to the indicator of per 1000 persons, the number of marriages increased from 7.9 to 8.3 compared to the same period last year, while the number of divorces remained unchanged at the same level (1.3).

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, within 5 months of the current year, the relevant bodies of the State Migration Service and the Interior Ministry registered 1034 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 355 people that left the country.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi