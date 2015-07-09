Number of marriages increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over January-May of this year, 32.6 thousand marriages and 5.3 thousand divorces were registered by the authorities in Azerbaijan.

According to the indicator of per 1000 persons, the number of marriages increased from 7.9 to 8.3 compared to the same period last year, while the number of divorces remained unchanged at the same level (1.3).

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, within 5 months of the current year, the relevant bodies of the State Migration Service and the Interior Ministry registered 1034 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 355 people that left the country.