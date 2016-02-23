Number of marriage contracts signed in Azerbaijan unveiled - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year notaries operating in Azerbaijan have recorded 124 marriage contract totally.

Reyhan Kerimova , Head of Civil Status Registry Service of the Ministry of Justice said in response to Report's request.

According to her, the amount of registered marriage contracts as a whole amounted to 671 in the years 2004-2015. In 2004, were concluded only 12 marriage contracts.

In 2005, this number was 19, in 2006 - 33, in 2007 16, in 2008 - 33, in 2009 - 70, in 2010 - 88, in 2011 - 58, in 2012 - 64, in 2013 - 71, in 2014 - 83.

Since 2004, the greatest number of marriage contracts were concluded in 2015 (124) to the present day.

Notably, e that 68,800 marriages were registered in Azerbaijan last year.