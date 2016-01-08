Number of labor violations at workplaces in Azerbaijan in 2015 announced

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ During investigation of citizen appeals last year, totally 14769 facts on violation of labor legislation at workplaces were revealed.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

According to the information, revealed law violations are mostly related with not signing labor contracts or not complying terms of these contracts, shortcomings in wage calculation and payment, medical-social issues of labor protection, not complying with technical safety rules. etc.

State Labor Inspectorate Service provided implementation of necessary measures in accordance with law in order to eliminate revealed violations in a short period.

Number of revealed facts on violation of labor legislation during reporting period reduced by 27,6% in comparison with 2014.