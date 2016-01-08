 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of labor violations at workplaces in Azerbaijan in 2015 announced

    Number of revealed facts on violation of labor legislation reduced by 27,6% in comparison with 2014

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ During investigation of citizen appeals last year, totally 14769 facts on violation of labor legislation at workplaces were revealed.

    Report was told in the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

    According to the information, revealed law violations are mostly related with not signing labor contracts or not complying terms of these contracts, shortcomings in wage calculation and payment, medical-social issues of labor protection, not complying with technical safety rules. etc.

    State Labor Inspectorate Service provided implementation of necessary measures in accordance with law in order to eliminate revealed violations in a short period.

    Number of revealed facts on violation of labor legislation during reporting period reduced by 27,6% in comparison with 2014. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi