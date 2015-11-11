Industrial accidents for last month reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of industrial accidents in January-October decreased by 36.2 % in comparison with the same period of last year and during these events the number of injuries fell by 40%, number of group accidents decreased by 13 times.

Report was told in Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

According to the information, this year the State Labour Inspection Service under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection conducted awareness campaign towards creation of healthy and safe working conditions as well as decent working conditions for employees.

Within the framework of "Safe Work Month" meetings will be held with labor collectives, practical explanations and necessary information about the preventive measures to prevent industrial accidents were given on safety norms and standards for workers and employers.

Decline in the number of industrial accidents was observed as a result of works implemented.