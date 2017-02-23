Number of foreign tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in 2016 revealed

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, the number of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan increased by 12.1 percent compared to last year and amounted to 2248.8 thousand persons.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

The majority of visitors were from neighboring countries. Thus, 33,1 % from Russia, 22,5% from Georgia, 14,0% from Turkey, 11,1% from Iran, 19,3% from other countries.

In 2016 the number of foreigners coming to our country were more than in 2015. Thus, the number of Iraqi citizens increased 30.0 times, visitors from United Arab Emirates 22.0 times, from Saudi Arabia 10.2 times, from Qatar - 5.5 times, from Iran by 66.2 %, from Egypt by 51 8 % and from China by 44.5 %.

Last year, the number of visitors from the European Union countries fell by 16.6 % up to 91.1 million people, visitors from the CIS countries increased by 8.1 % up to 868.0 thousand people.