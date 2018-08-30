Number of Baku population announced

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ As of July 1, 2018, number of Baku’s population stood at 2,269,700 people, up 7,100 people from early 2018, Baku City Statistics Department told Report.

Roughly 49.8 percent of the population is men, and 50.2 per cent are women. The population density is 1,060 people per square kilometer.

There were recorded 14,570 newborns in the January-June 2018. This figure made 13.0 per 1000 people. Of this, 156 are twins, 2 – triplets. Share of girls among newborns makes up 47.5%. 110 boys fall per 100 girls.