Number of babies with foreign names increased in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Number of the babies with foreign names is increasing in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, mostly baby girls are named with foreign names.

So, 157 girls named Diana in the last five years, 55 Sabrina, 34 Selena, 22 Sveta.

Moreover, Izel (8), Carolina (5), Isabel (3) Isabella (14), Lydia (2), Lucia (1), Lisa (13), Rihanna (6), Luisa (8), Julia (2), Selenay (2) Serenay (3), Jeanne (1), Tina (1), Aleksa (1), Camellia (4), Margareth (3) are also among these names.

Name of Raul prevails among boy names. 1910 babies named with this name in the last five years, while 331 named just in 2016.