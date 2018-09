Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic of Azerbaijani population made public.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, population increased by 2518 persons from the beginning of the year and reached 9923103 persons to May 1, 2018.

The population density was 115 people per square kilometer.

52,9 % of the population accounts for city residents, 47,1% for rural residents, also, 49,9% for men, 50,1% for women.