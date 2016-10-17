 Top
    Number of Azerbaijani population unveiled

    Population increased by 70.1 thousand persons or 0.7%

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Demography of Azerbaijan made public.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, population increased by 70.1 thousand persons or 0.7% from the beginning of the year and reached 9775,7 thousand persons to September 1, 2016.

    The population density was 113 people per square kilometer.

    53,1% of the population accounts for city residents, 46,9% for rural residents, also, 49,8% for men, 50,2% for women. Currently, 1007 women fell to 1000 men. 

