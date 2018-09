Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ The demographic situation in Azerbaijan has been unveiled.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee (SSC), since the beginning of this year population increased by 38 049 and made 9936134 people as of July 1 2018.

The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

52,9 % of the population accounts for city residents, 47,1% for rural residents, also, 49,9% for men, 50,1% for women.