Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijani population increased by 0.2 % (18.7 thousand) and reached to 9611.7 thousand in accordance with the indicator for March 1. Report was told by the State Statistics Committee. The population density per square kilometer is 111 persons. 53.1% of the number of population are the residents of cities while 46.9% are rural residents. 49.8% of them are men and 50.2% are women.