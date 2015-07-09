 Top
    Number of Azerbaijani population exceeds 9.636 million

    The number of the population increased by 43.3 thousand persons since the beginning of this year

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT, AZ / Since the beginning of this year, Azerbaijani population increased by 43.3 thousand persons or 0.5% and made to 9 636,3 thousand people according to the statistics up to June 1.

    The State Statistics Committee said to Report, the density of population made 111 persons per 1 sq. km.

    53.1% of the total number of population are the city residents while 46.9% are of the rural residents, including 49.8% men and 50.2% women. 22.4% of the population aged 0-14, while 71.6% aged 15-64 and 6.0% - 65 and older.

    At present, demographic situation is as 1009 women per 1000 men.

