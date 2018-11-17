 Top
    Number of Azerbaijani population announced

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, the number of Azerbaijani population stood at 9,959,245 people, up 61,160 people since the beginning of this year, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

    The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

    52,9 % of the population accounts for city residents, 47,1% for rural residents, also, 49.9% for men, 50,1% for women.

