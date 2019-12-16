New Year trees start to be installed in Baku

The process of installing New Year trees has been launched in Baku.

According to Report, along with the center of the city, the New Year trees will be installed in the parks and gardens of the districts.

The places of installing the New Year trees in the area of Baku and their number are currently being determined.

Notably, the Baku City Executive Power has not yet received any appeals for permission to act as the Father Frost and Snowgirl during the New Year holidays in Baku.