New terminal opened for payment of traffic fines

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The terminals in No.2 and 3 Baku "EASY Service" centers subordinated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation under the Azerbaijani President, were opened for the use of the citizens within "EASY Payment" system. Report was informed by the Information Support Department of the State Agency.

The citizens can implement their payments for enforcement of court decisions and administrative fines by means of "Easy Payment" system penalties via the terminals or www.asanpay.az.

At the first stage, the payments for traffic fines can be implemented. of the Rules of the Road Traffic Act (TR) is paying penalties for violation. "EASY Payment" terminals allow the citizens to use paper and coin money during the receipt of the payment and the return of change.