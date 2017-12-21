Named working and non-working days in Azerbaijan in 2018 - LIST

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Board of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has approved working time norm and production schedule for year 2018.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service.

Working time norm for 2018 says, according to the Item 2 of Article 105 of the Labor Code of Azerbaijan and decree of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Novruz, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha holidays in 2018" dated December 6, 2017, No. 540, in 2018, January 1, 2 - New Year's Day, January 20 - National Mourning Day, March 8 - Women's Day, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 - Novruz Holiday, May 9 - Victory Day over Fascism, May 28 - Republic Day, June 15 - National Salvation day of Azerbaijani people, June 15, 16 - Eid al-Fitr, June 26 - Azerbaijani Armed Forces Day, August 22, 23 - Eid al-Adha, November 9 - National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and December 31 - Solidarity day of World Azerbaijanis are considered non-working days.

Average annual working hours will be equal to 1.919 in a 40-hour working week.