Mostly used names for babies in January issued - LIST

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ / List of names mostly used for babies this year (in January) was announced.

Report was told at the Ministry of Justice, during past period of this year, Yusif (24), Huseyn (21), Ali (20), Omar (15) and Mahammad (13) names are in top five boy names.

Girls has mostly been named Nuray. During past period of this year, Nuray (27), Zahra (22), Zeynab (19), Fatima (17), Maryam (17) are in top five girl names.

In addition, Daniz, Aylin, Ayan, Malak, Sama dominate among girl names and Aykhan, Murad, Emil, Tunar, Umid, Ibrahim and Raul among boys.