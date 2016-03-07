Mostly populated Baku districts and settlements unveiled - LIST

Baku. 7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Khatai district holds the first place for number of population on Baku city districts. According to the information to the beginning of the past year, 270 734 people registered in the district.

Report informs referring to the Baku City Statistics Department, number of population registered in Ahmedli settlement of the district is 11 040 persons.

Binagadi district is in the second place. 257 852 people registered in this district. Rasulzadeh (52 513) and Bilajari (48 404) settlements are in the top for population number.

Number of persons, registered in Yasamal district is 243 610 as well as 236 541 in Sabunchu. Number of population registered in Bakikhanov settlement of the district is 73 680.

217 375 persons registered in Nasimi district, 193 833 in Nizami, 173 100 in Narimanov, 118 508 in Garadagh. Lokbatan settlement of Garadagh district is ahead for number of its population (37 486).

As well as 212 321 people registered in Surakhani disrtict. Garachukhur settlement of the district is ahead for number of its population (84 493).

Number of population registered in Khazar district is 160 440. Mostly populated settlement of the district is Bina (55 316).

100 056 people registered in Sabail district, 19 860 in Pirallahi. 21 937 persons registered in Badamdar settlement of Sabail district.

Notably, 2 204 230 people registered in Baku city.