Most popular names of newborns in 9 months this year unveiled - LIST

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Most popular names given to newborns in Azerbaijan in 9 months this year have been unveiled.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, during 9 months this year, Yusif (2500), Huseyn (1653), Ali (1612), Omar (1286), Mahammad (1033), Tunar (987), Murad (971), Aykhan (914), Ughur (898), Ibrahim (674) dominate among boy names.

Zahra (2160), Nuray (1631), Fatima (1399), Zeynab (1320), Aylin (1246), Maryam (1141), Ayan (1024), Malak (997), Madina (796), Daniz (770) names are in top 10 girl names.

Moreover, names of Sama, Gulay, Khadija, Leyla, Fidan, Inji, Banu, Nazrin, Yaghmur, Aysu, Kanan, Umid, Nihad, Hasan, Rasul, Mehdi, Farid, Emil, Ismayil, Ramal also dominated.