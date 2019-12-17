Mortgage and loan payments to be made through ASAN payment system

The e-Government Development Center, which is subordinated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation under the President, continues to expand the scope of the ASAN payment system.

Report informs citing the Agency that payments on the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund were integrated into the ASAN payment system.

From now on, the standard monthly mortgage and loan payments, additional payment for suspension of monthly payments with term reduction, additional payment for reduction of monthly payments with term preservation, full loan repayment, guarantee payment, labour insurance payment, life insurance payment, additional payment for labour insurance, additional payment for private accident (life), monthly rent and full payment for debt repayment can be made through ASAN payment system.

The ASAN payment system was established in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 11, 2014, under number 110.