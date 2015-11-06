19 employees of the Ministry resigned in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ 19 employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection dismissed over the past period of this year regarding age limit.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

According to the information, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population complies with the requirements of labor legislation strictly. 'Under Labor Code age limit for employment in the state-financed institutions is 65 years. Employment period of the employee in that institution at this age may be extended by the head of proper state authority each not more than 1 year. However, it may not be extended more than 5 years excluding certain cases.

19 employees reaching this age limit for employment at state-funded institutions discharged from the offices held in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population over last periods of 2015. All employees, including discharged accepted discharge normal and quiet as they are acquainted well with legislative requirements'.