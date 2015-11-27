Ministry provides payment of 2,362,875 AZN of delayed wages to 'Azerinshaatservis' employees

Baku. 27 November.REPORT.AZ/ The State Labor Inspectorate Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population provided payment of delayed wages of OJSC 'Azerinshaatservis' employees.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

According to information, under appeal of a group of employees of OJSC 'Azerinshaatservis' to State Labor Inspectorate Service, violated rights of the mentioned organization restored. As a result of investigations, delay of wages of 'Azerinshaatservis' OJSC employees since May of this year, as well as total 2 million 362 thousand 875 manats wage arrears revealed.

As a result of concrete measures and organizational works carried out under legislation for restoration of employee's rights in a short time, OJSC 'Azerinshaatservis' fully paid the delayed wages to its employees.

Thus, dissatisfaction regarding delay of wages eliminated.