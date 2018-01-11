Ministry of Emergency Situations warns population over gas poisoining hazard

© Report

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the winter season demand of the population in the natural gas is rising. Violation of safety rules when using gas appliances causing the danger of carbon monoxide. Report informs, Ministry of Emergency Situations has appealed to population about Carbon monoxide hazard.

The main causes for carbon monoxide forming are disordered or the not conforming to the standards gas appliances, chimneys and ventilation systems that are not in working condition.

Therefore:

-The gas appliances we use in our apartments must meet state standards, safety requirements and must necessarily have certificates of compliance;

-The ceiling height of the room, kitchen or bath where gas is in use must not be less than 2 meters 20 centimeters;

-In a closed area where a gas device is in use an air outlet system must certainly be in order, airway window must be kept open;

-In the bath, there must certainly be a vent pipe and holes in the bottom part of the door! Do not close them to keep warm bath!

-At least twice a year, we must have our chimneys cleaned! For this purpose, the areas of housing and communal services or licensed private companies engaged in cleaning of chimneys should be addressed.

Remember! Carbon monoxide is odorless, is not been sensed!

Yet, we can feel the symptoms of poisoning: headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue.

To help a carbon monoxide poisoned person immediately take him out to fresh air, loose or remove cloths complicating respiration, call an ambulance.

Let's not forget: Negligence to rules – is a threat to our lives!

Call 112 in case of hazard!