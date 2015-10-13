Ministry employed over 23 000 unemployed persons and job seekers

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the first 9 months of 2015, the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare employed more than 22.5 thousand unemployed persons and job seekers.

Report was told in the Department of Public Relations of the Ministry, during this period, about 1,200 unemployed registered with employment and without special professional training, involved in paid public works based on agreement with companies and organizations.

During the first 9 months, 2776 people were involved in courses of computers, hairdressers, welding, tailoring, cooking, etc.Relevant works carried out in connection with employment of persons who have completed courses of training and additional education.

In January-September in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Mingechevir temporarily employed 3089 persons through labor exchanges, 1675 of them were women.