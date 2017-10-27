Ministry appeals to Azerbaijani citizens on day-light saving time in many countries

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The TZ database is conducted by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) based on international experience. This source is a major reference point for all software and hardware manufacturers and the adjustments here are strictly adhered to. According to the appeals by Azerbaijan, the country's time zone data have already been correctly displayed in this database on March 23, 2016 and no day-light saving time reflected".

Report informs citing the Public Relations Sector of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

It was noted that currently this factor was considered in the products of main software, computer, server, mobile phone manufacturers: "Updating software required, if any problems occur. Also, this problem can be eliminated by not selecting "automatic" mode from "date and time" menu.