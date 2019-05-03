Ministry: 3,413 more heirs of 2350 martyrs will receive one-time payment

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/2d91f5f42732ee36b89f6f85b61bbe08/2288c8cf-0702-4be4-ac9e-97d1b0410209_292.jpg

At the meeting of the Commission operating within the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, a decision was made to make one-time payment to 3,413 more heirs of 2,350 martyrs.

As a result of the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, works on granting one-time payment (AZN 11,000) to martyrs' heirs continue.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population that the funds will be transferred to heirs within a week.

In total, the ministry has determined to grant one-time payment to the heirs of 12,685 martyrs. Of them, the decision was made to grant one-time payment to 12,685 heirs of 8,688 martyrs (over 70%).