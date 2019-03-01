Ministry: 300 AZN social benefit to be paid to 1st group disability

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/488b7f8d1ba00266ec870e6f635e5af3/5706ba8e-1518-434c-9247-82301069dc8d_292.jpg

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The people with the first disability group will be paid 300 AZN in total including social benefit (AZN 150) and pension (AZN 100+50), Report informs citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

It was noted that this is a growth of AZN 145 or 93.5 percent compared to the current amount. The amount of social benefit for the 2nd disability group is increased from AZN 61 to AZN 130, while for the 3rd group of disability from AZN 52 to AZN 110.

It was noted that the decree “On Additional Measures to Improve Social Protection of Population" signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 25, 2019 made significant progress in improving the welfare of 577,000 citizens. 165,376 of them are citizens with disabilities due to common illness, illness during the military service, occupational injuries and diseases, attending military operations zones, as well as the diseases received during the elimination of implications of the accident at Chernobyl nuke plant.