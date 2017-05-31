Ministry: 18.121 Azerbaijani children provided with monthly social benefits

© Report

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 18.121 children in Azerbaijan are provided with monthly social benefits.

Report informs, statement on June 1 - World Children's Day, released by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population declares.

It was noted that the country has joined the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, World Declaration on Survival, Protection and Development of Children and others.

Laws mentioning the norms arising from these documents, other necessary normative legal acts were adopted. Thus, national legal framework was formed based on advanced international standards, humanist approach in the field of children's rights.

The ministry stated that declaration of 2009 "A Year of the Child" according to the relevant order of the President Ilham Aliyev as well as decrees and orders by the head of state aimed at ensuring social protection allowed to significantly expand the measures to provide state care for children. One of the main directions of this policy is focused on social protection of children of respective categories. As of April 1, 2017, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population provided 17.293 children of war veterans and families of martyrs, 635 of II and III disability groups of Chernobyl NPP accident, 192 of military service personnel with monthly social benefits.