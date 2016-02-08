 Top
    Close photo mode

    Minister: 'Working Group was created to make employment conception'

    'Priorities of the conception were identified'

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Employment conception will cover 2016-2020 and Working Group, consisting of totally representatives of 21 organizations, including relevant state authorities, social partners, non-governmental organizations, has been established at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population to prepare the project.

    Report informs , Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said Monday.

    According to him, conception project is planned to be prepared within 3 months.

    Minister said that priorities of conception have already been determined.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi