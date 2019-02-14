Minister Sahil Babayev: "Social benefits will be increased"

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/93c428974b226fa8ef2ec8e86ef5b3d3/6d7e3bee-0bc8-4ab4-ae22-5105ea8286ed_292.jpg

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Work is underway to increase the amount of social benefits," Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

He said that there is a great number of benefits and there is a need for their unification. "There are up to 80 types of benefits today. Their concentration is simplified and at the same time their sum is considered complex. Some benefits are overdue and the amount of some benefits is low. There are some categories of people who do not receive benefits. The project is being prepared on them and a conceptual approach will be made. "

The minister underlined that there are 500 thousand people who receive benefits: "The decision should be made carefully, because it is a step that will affect 500,000 people. We investigate it in detail. We have invited experts from the Asian Bank, the World Bank and we will issue a final certificate after listening to their opinion."