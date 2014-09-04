Minister of Culture and Tourism to receive the citizens in Gabala

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev will receive the residents of Gabala, Aghsu, Ismayilli, Gobustan, Oghuz and Shamakhi regions in Culture Center of Gabala on September 10, at 11:00 a.m.

Report informs citing Ministry of Culture and Tourism, those who want to attend the reception must keep in touch with e-mail address (mct@mct.gov.az), e-services website (mct.gov.az) and phone number (“hot line”) of the ministry in order to register.