Minister: Number of unregistered employees increased in Azerbaijan in recent years

© Report.az

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is among the world's leading countries in terms of high growth rates in recent years. 5% of unemployment rate recorded in the country. This is a great achievement".

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov said at the conference "Formal employment as a condition of realization of social rights" held in Baku.

The minister stressed that self-employment has a special role in the provision of employment: "In recent years, changes took place in employment structure of the population. According to statistical data to the end of 2016, employers recruited with labor contracts made 32% of employed population. Number of unregistered employees have increased in Azerbaijan in recent years. As in many countries of the world, self-employment in Azerbaijan, unfortunately, is carried out without registration. Their registration is a big problem. At present, we are working on it".