Minister: Gender imbalance among newborns remains conspicuous

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Today the country enjoys demographic stability. The dynamics of development ongoing in the republic is accompanied with the positive demographic situation in the country, including the stable growth rates of population," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the presentation of the draft National Action Plan on Prevention and Elimination of Gender-biased Sex Selection

The minister said that the growth in the number of boys to girls and gender imbalance have been observed among newborns since the early 1990s: "The tendency of reduction in sex ratio imbalance was recorded in the past years but gender imbalance is still conspicuous."

Babayev noted that the work in this field is carried with the UN Population Fund and the draft National Action Plan has been prepared.