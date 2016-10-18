Minister: Currently 6% population provided with targeted social assistance

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, 6% population is provided with targeted social assistance."

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov's article published in "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper declares.

The minister said that in 9 months of current year, 459 000 people were paid monthly and lump-sum social benefits, 57 000 Presidential pension: "Average monthly amount of benefits and pensions increased by 9.6% compared to the beginning of 2016. Currently, 135 762 families or 583.8 thousand members, namely 6% of the country's population provided with targeted social assistance. Average monthly amount of the assistance per family makes 152 AZN to October 1, 2016. Totally, 425 million AZN allocated from the state budget in 9 months, for payment of social assistance and benefits, pensions and compensations.

S.Muslumov noted that from February 1, minimum amount of unemployment benefits increased by 36.4%, as well as amount of budget funds allocated for this purpose by 2.4-fold.

'In 9 months, 10 355 people granted status of unemployed, unemployment benefits allocated for 10 853 persons', he added.