Minister: Compulsory medical insurance system expected to be applied countrywide in 2020

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Final preparatory works for application of compulsory medical insurance system across the country will be carried out in 2019. The system is expected to be applied across the country starting from 2020, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at the joint meeting of the parliamentary committee on state budget for 2019.

"AZN 224 million is planned to be allocated for compulsory medical insurance next year. However, accumulation of assets for compulsory medical insurance in a special fund will be considered," he added.