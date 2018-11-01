Minimum subsistence level of labor pensioners and average monthly pension to be increased next year

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of labor pensioners in Azerbaijan is predicted to be 1,286,700 people by the end of 2019.

Report informs that the figure is reflected in the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On 2019 budget of the relevant executive authority implementing social security and protection."

Thus, according to the forecast of 2018, the number of labor pensioners was 1,301,800 people. This figure indicates that the number of labor pensioners will decrease by 15 100 people next year.

It is envisaged that the minimum subsistence level of labor pensioners will be AZN 149 next year, which is AZN 18.8 or 14.4 percent more than the corresponding figure for 2017, while AZN 5 or 3.5 percent more than the same indicator for 2018 (AZN 144).

The average monthly pension amount is expected to be AZN 241 next year, which is AZN 14.2 or 6.3 percent more than the corresponding figure for 2018.