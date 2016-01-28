Health Committee: 'Medicines imported to Azerbaijan should be exempted from VAT'

Baku. 28 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'There is no need for amendment to Tax Code regarding imposing medicines imported to Azerbaijan in value added tax (VAT) again.'

Report informs, member of Milli Majlis Health Committee Kamaladdin Gafarov said during discussion of legislative action plan of 2016 spring commission of the committee.

According to him, however, medicines imported to the country in the beginning of 2000 exempted from VAT, amendments have been made to Tax Code in fall of past year and imported medicines taxed VAT again.

Committee Deputy Chairman Musa Guliyev supported his counterpart: 'Conception or practice of completing budget on account of diseases or patients is not available in the world. In most countries either imported medicines completely exempted from VAT or slightly taxed.

Chairman of Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov added that not only committee should deal with this issue, but also entire health community and Health Ministry.