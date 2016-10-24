Mikaela Meredith: USAID implementing number of projects for youth in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Agency for International Development (USAID), together with the United Nations Development Programme has launched a number of projects and programs on sustainable development, including projects in the field of youth.

Report informs, the Head of the USAID mission in Azerbaijan Mikaela Meredith told reporters.

Speaking of projects in Azerbaijan M. Meredith noted that, in particular, the organization provides support to young people through consultation in employment.

"In addition, the USAID is working closely with the United Nations programsto combat human trafficking and contributes to the education of people with disabilities", she said, recalling that the United States Agency for International Development together with the Embassy of that country implementing the FLEX program for Azerbaijani school graduates.