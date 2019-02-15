 Top

Mehriban Aliyeva met with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have met with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park, one of the must-see places of Ganja.

Report informs citing AzerTag that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the park was completely changed.

Trees, and decorative bushes brought from different countries are planted in the park. The park features fountains. A state-of-the-art lighting system was installed, local Venice was renovated, a 350-seat Green Theatre was constructed in the park.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of the city of Ganja.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi