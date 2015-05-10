Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of orphanage-kindergarten No. 1 in Baku after major overhaul

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No. 1, the reconstruction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Nasimi district, Baku.

Report informs, it was informed that the building was built in 1930. The reconstruction of the building started in October, 2014.

Azerbaijan`s first lady toured the orphanage-kindergarten. The facility was supplied with modern beds and toys. The President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was told that 44 children under three are being raised here.

Mehriban Aliyeva wished the staff of the orphanage-kindergarten success. Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva presented a car to orphanage-kindergarten No. 1.