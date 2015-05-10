Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of building for IDP families in Khirdalan

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have attended the opening of a building for internally displaced families in the city of Khirdalan. The construction of the building was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report informs, IDP families from Kalbajar, Zangilan and Fuzuli were resettled in the building. The construction of the nine-storey building started in June, 2014.

Azerbaijan`s first lady and her daughters reviewed conditions created in the home of IDP from Kalbajar Niyazi Alakbarov. Niyazi Alakbarov thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva for the condition created for them.

The building has 126 houses, 42 one-, 60 two-, 24 three-rooms. The green areas were laid out here.