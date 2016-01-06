 Top
    Medical-Social Expert Commissions to be canceled in Azerbaijan

    Disability examinations will be carried out by mobile commissions

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Medical-Social Expert Commissions (MSEC), operating in Azerbaijani regions are expected to be liquidated.

    Report informs, Salim Muslumov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population said in the press conference.

    According to him, ministry is working in this direction: 'In accordance with new pilot project conducted in the ministry last month, the mobile commissions justified themselves. Disability examinations will be carried out only by mobile commissions in Azerbaijan hereinafter.'

