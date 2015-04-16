Life expectancy in Azerbaijan reaches 74 years

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Labour and Social Development held a presentation of the results of research conducted in Azerbaijan within the framework of the World Bank associated with the demographic situation in the country.

Report was told in the department of Public Relations of the Ministry, the Minister of Labour and Social Development, Salim Muslimov, speaking of strong economic development in the country stated that, due to social-oriented policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, citizens' welfare is growing every day: "Today Azerbaijan is characterized by the world as a country of stability and development, and the republic, which is able to reduce the poverty rate to 5%, the unemployment rate to 4.9%, is also a country where is available a demographic stability. In the period after 1994, the population of Azerbaijan has begun to rise steadily and in 2015 exceeded 9.6 million. people. The average annual population growth rate in the country is 1.3%. For this indicators, Azerbaijan takes the first place in Europe. In particular, to reduce child mortality (3.5%) and neonatal death (2.3%). Only in January and February of this year, the number of births was greater than the number who died at 18.5 thousand. people. Within two months of 2015 were born in the country of 27.9 thousand. Babies on average each day falls on 473 child, and it is 18.2% for every 1,000 people".

The Minister also noted that, life expectancy in Azerbaijan increased by 4.6 years, reaching 74.2 years. S. Muslimov also said that, population policy is successfully carried out in Azerbaijan, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations' Population and Development ".