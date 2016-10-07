Leyla Aliyeva visits nursing home for war and labor disabled in Bilgah

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited a nursing home for the war and labor disabled in Bilgah, Baku.

Report informs, Leyla Aliyeva met with the people living in the nursing home, and chatted with them.

The nursing home for the war and labor disabled was commissioned in the 1960s. National leader Heydar Aliyev visited the nursing home in 1998. President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a new block of the nursing home in 2013. Some 207 people live here.

Leyla Aliyeva regularly visits the home to meet with the people living here.