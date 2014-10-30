Leyla Aliyeva pays a visit to a number of children homes and boarding schools in Saint-Petersburg

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva paid a visit to a number of children homes and boarding schools within the framework of her visit to the city of Saint-Petersburg, Report informs.

While at Children’s Home No.13 designed for orphans and children deprived of parental care, Leyla Aliyeva was informed that over 60 children were educated at this specialized psycho-neurological child establishment. Among them, there are infants with child cerebral palsy, physically and intellectually retarded children, as well as healthy children deprived of parental care for various reasons. Children with diseases pass special treatment during four years and then either adopted by people or transferred to boarding schools. All conditions have been created here for children’s medical treatment, education, and organizations of their efficient rest. At the same time, treatment of diseased children are arranged at leading medical establishments of Russia.

Leyla Aliyeva was presented a book called “Impact of preliminary changes in the social and emotional practice on the development of children being educated at children homes” (“Влияние изменения раннего социально-эмоционального опыта на развитие детей в домах ребенка”).

Getting acquainted with the conditions created at the children home, Leyla Aliyeva viewed here massage and infrared sauna rooms, salt cave, pool and play rooms. Toys were presented to the children on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Then Leyla Aliyeva visited Centre No.31 designed for orphans and children deprived of parental care in Saint-Petersburg.

The Centre was created in 1957 in Ushkovo settlement as a preschool children home. Later it was moved to Moscow district of Russia’s northern capital and started to function as a centre. At the centre, where up to seventy orphans and children deprived of parental care are educated, there are a pool and rooms for study group trainings. Children regularly pass medical examination, and actions are taken to ensure that in future they are socially adapted to an independent life. At the moment, 6 teachers working at the centre have been educated at this establishment.

Children presented their handicrafts to Leyla Aliyeva and then a modern computer equipment was presented to the Centre on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Leyla Aliyeva then paid a visit to K.Grot Boarding School and Children Home No.1 for children with lost and impaired vision. The history of the boarding school goes back to 1881, when well-known public figure Konstantin Grot for the first time opened a school for children with lost vision. At the moment, the school, where 300 children are educated, has been operating on the basis of Federal State Education Standards. All subjects are taught at the boarding school using teaching aids specially made for children of this category.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed subject rooms, made herself acquainted with the library and audio-record library, talked and was photographed with children.

Later Leyla Aliyeva visited the children home operating under the boarding school. Participants and winners of the music festival held by Diana Gurtskaya’s “Call of the Heart” Charitable Foundation for children with lost vision performed with the concert programme they had prepared for Leyla Aliyeva.

Leyla Aliyeva listened to children’s performances and was photographed with them.

Gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to the boarding school.