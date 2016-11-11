Leyla Aliyeva opens IDEA Animal Care Center

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has today attended the opening of IDEA Animal Care Center.

Report informs, Leyla Aliyeva viewed photo stands reflecting various stages of construction of the Center.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of IDEA Animal Care Center.

The foundation stone for the Center was laid in October, 2014. There are 24 shelters capable of handling up to more than 1,000 animals.

Leyla Aliyeva also viewed treatment and rehabilitation complexes for sick animals.

Then Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with a pet food factory.

The factory is the first enterprise in Azerbaijan that will produce pet food.