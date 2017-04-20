Leyla Aliyeva joined entertainment program for children

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized an entertainment program for children deprived of parental care and children with special needs.

Report was informed in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the festivity together with her children.

Inhabitants of the children's home No 1, No 2 and No 3 in Baku and children with Down Syndrome watched their favourite animation "Smurfs".

Leyla Aliyeva met with children during the demonstration organized at CinemaPlus and posed for photographs together with them.

The children were also presented with keepsakes.